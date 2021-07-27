Haaland ‘complains’ about his starting price

Haaland’s record breakthrough

It is clear that the output of Haaland Borussia Dortmund is imminent because his salary ceiling is higher than that of his team, what is not yet known is when this event will occur. But everything indicates that this could happen next summer, because according to the Norwegian’s statements it seems that he will stay at Dortmund this season.

Finally the young forward has broken his silence on this issue and has spoken since the preseason stage of the German team about his possible departure. “Before yesterday, I hadn’t spoken to my agent in a month. Then you have the answer. I hope it’s just rumors because it’s a lot of money for one person, “Haaland said.

But the young Norwegian was even more precise: “First of all, I have three years left on my contract. I am enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy was important because that’s what I want. ”

Everything seems to indicate that the player will stay one more season in German lands. For the departure of the player, Dortmund asked for an amount of 175 million euros and the latest news that was had about the possible departure of the player, was the rumor of an offer by Chelsea that was around 145 million pounds. If finally Haaland stays at Dortmund as he has dropped with his statements, his exit clause for next year would be 75 million.