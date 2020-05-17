Football returned to Western Europe at the hands of the Bundesliga and the stadiums of Hoffenheim, Augsburg, Leipzig, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Dortmund hosted matches reminiscent of training on Saturday. In front of empty stands, among masked operatives, the players were struggling to interpret the high competition score without many of the ingredients that were supposed to be essential. There were the television cameras, as inexorable as the ball. Sufficient collective training was lacking, physical preparation was obviously inadequate, and communication was distorted by distance and sanitary protocols. The most exciting encounter, perhaps, was the old Ruhr derby, narrowly turned into a silent pantomime from the thunderous original. The Schalke fell, stiff and poorly prepared. Borussia Dortmund won 4-0 from the class of their figures. Julian Brandt gave the illuminating touches and Erling Haaland, the first goal scorer of the covid-19 era, continued on his path as a wild scorer.

Spur of football, the Bundesliga is the first major competition to be launched on a planet paralyzed by the pandemic. A planet of companies overwhelmed by the lack of liquidity, the first symptom of a crisis that especially threatens sectors that lived on projections and schedules that were believed to be guaranteed, such as the sports industry. Since World War II the business of soccer competitions had not suffered a harder blow. German leaders have repeated this for weeks: the clubs must be saved. You have to charge. The only thing that can be raised must be raised: the 300 million euros corresponding to the last payment of television rights. Sky owed it to the clubs. In return, you had to play. As it were.

Under this pressure, backed by Angela Merkel, by the vast majority of the prime ministers of the federated states, by the ubiquitous Bild and by the most powerful pharmaceutical and healthcare network in Europe, the German Professional Football League, the DFL, took nine weeks to activate the machinery. A record on a depressed stage. When France, the Netherlands and Belgium had ended professional sports until September; given the indefiniteness of the Italian Government to set a date to return to Series A; against the disorder of the Premier; well ahead of LaLiga; and at the forefront even of the United States, where all the great competitions have been paralyzed. Germany put soccer into orbit.

The sky was overcast over the Westfalenstadion. The imposing stands of Germany’s largest stadium looked bare. The contrast with the cheery yellow crowd of 80,000 people who used to cover them before the virus hit must have shocked Hummels so much that just out of the tunnel he shook his head smiling. The captain was the first to show his weathered face to the new reality. Unlike all the staff around him — guards, club officials, technicians, and gardeners — he wore no mask. He stepped quietly on the grass, as if the operating room environment that permeated the locker room and common areas had not intimidated him. As if, since he won the World Cup in Brazil, he had nothing to fear.

The players were occupying the court progressively relaxed. Epidemiologists say that the most dangerous part of playing soccer is passing through the dressing rooms, especially if the air is loaded with steam from the showers. The exchange of saliva with the ball in between is very sporadic. As much as the teams go out to try to put pressure on the rival after the loss of the ball, as Dortmund and Schalke did. Physical contact is fleeting. It is also inevitable. Especially when attackers face the goal. Three minutes into the game, the first violation of social distancing rules occurred: Benito Raman stepped on the area and hit Piszczek. It was then when it was empirically verified that there are men who prefer to avoid a goal than an infection.

Turning the stage into a gigantic laboratory, the party demonstrated that the pandemic does not inhibit the competitive instinct. If at one end of the field there were players willing to risk their health for the glory of the defense, Haaland appeared at the other to show that he is still as spirited as ever. Nobody more reluctantly ignored the recommendations of the health protocol than the Norwegian giant, delighted that Sané and Todibo beat him, shouted threats to his face, or even hit him hard.

Haaland took advantage of all situations. Thanks to a Brandt heel and a Hazard cross, he scored the first goal at the first touch, with his left foot. It was his tenth goal in nine Bundesliga games. He dedicated it to the empty stand. Then he celebrated by choreographing a dance with his colleagues, this time, with no physical contact other than a greeting, side by side. Only the applause from the bench was heard.

“The atmosphere is surreal,” said David Wagner, the Schalke coach, after a loss. The four goals his team suffered were an exhibition of combinations from Dortmund, where he highlighted the clarity of Brandt to see the play, the intelligence of Guerreiro and Hazard to see the spaces, and the stubbornness of Haaland to punish each oversight of their opponents . The Norwegian never lost his smile. Interviewed with a microphone hooked to a pole by a remote journalist, Brandt reflected on the evening: “In the end, soccer is soccer. You try to have fun. Today we have succeeded. “

Lucien Favre, the Dortmund manager, shrugged. “Everything is very special,” he said. “There is no noise. You see some great passes, you see a great goal, and nothing happens. Nobody celebrates. It is very difficult to judge the quality of the game. I have the feeling that my players were very focused but at the same time I think I did not see that we played with the effort that we had proposed. We missed our audience a lot. “

When the referee blew the whistle, Hummels summoned his teammates in front of the background, usually occupied by the most fanatical fans. They formed a line and raising their arms towards the empty seats they dedicated the triumph to those who were not.

