Haaland breaks Bundesliga speed record

04/11/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

One more weekend, and that means one more record weekend for Erling Haaland. This Saturday, the Borussia Dortmund forward broke the Bundesliga speed record this year, in the game that his team faced Stuttgart.

Haaland’s race on the pitch recorded a top speed of 36 km / h, the fastest player to go this season in the German league.

Before which it already seems that it will be the eternal comparison, Kylian Mbappé it also has sprinter numbers. The year 2019, the then PSG player reached 38 km / h before his former team, Monaco.

To put it in context, when Usain bolt achieved the world record for the 100 meter sprint, reached an average speed of 37 km / h, only one above Haaland and one below Mbappé. Of course, the sprinter had managed to register a peak speed reaching 44 km / h.