Haaland and Mbappé to Real Madrid? David Beckham talks about this possibility

The English soccer legend and former Real Madrid player, David beckham, current owner of Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer, spoke of the possibilities of seeing Kylian mbappe Y Erling haaland in the Merengue group, where he opted for the level of French.

“They are extraordinary players, it is impossible to choose because obviously Kylian Mbappé put the world on its head since he arrived at PSG and won the World Cup, not only is he a great player, but he is also an excellent human being,” Beckham said in an interview for TUDN.

The Englishman, who was part of the Galactic era, alongside Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos and Raúl Gonzáñez, left everything in the hands of the president of Madrid, Florentino Pérez to make the best decision .

“We will see, they are two players who play at a very high level, it will be Florentino Pérez’s decision,” he commented.

