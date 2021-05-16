Ha-seong Kim, the replacement of Fernando Tatis Jr that has been felt

The Japanese Ha-seong Kim has served both defensively and offensively with the San Diego Padres after the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the MLB.

At the time he signed with the parents he knew that he would be something more or less like the shadow of Fernando Tatis Junior who would only play to cover infield injuries and especially to cover any absence of the 340 million dollar man.

After the positive of coronavirus that Fernando Tatis Jr. threw by two orders of the MLB has to be out of 8 to 10 days, the Parents decided to give the opportunity to Ha-seong Kim to take the reins of shortstop.

Through a very exciting series between San Diego Padres and the Cardinals of San Luis the Japanese has looked very good to the defense doing double plays without committing any error; as well as hitting his second home run in the MLB.

Here the videos:

🚨 THE DOUBLE PLAY OF THE DAY ➡️ Ha-Seong Kim 😎

# Parentspic.twitter.com / sQYPFSKOlI – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) May 15, 2021

Ha-Seong # Kim’s only homer !! # 2 (Korean call) pic.twitter.com/oQI1N4HP4p – Joseph Kim (@ blackwings2011) May 16, 2021

It is not a secret that things are difficult for the Japanese saying if you want to be a starter in the San Diego parents since the beginning of the season the greatest use that the parents’ manager has given that pinch hitter entry or to cover any injury of some of its stars who play the table daily.