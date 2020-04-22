Your browser does not support iframes.

It was in December of last year that, Hanna, of the musical duo Ha * Ash, broke the news that she was in the sweet wait for her first baby. Since then, the group’s vocalist has shown a bit of the progress of her pregnancy and how her tummy has evolved.

Recently, the singer surprised her followers through the duet’s Instagram account, by sharing a couple of photographs showing her tummy in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

“Counting the days to meet you,” wrote the sister of Ashley at the bottom of the publication, in which she was excited about the arrival of her baby.

In the postcard you can see the artist posing in profile in black underwear on her bed, while wearing her huge baby bumb and holding it with her hands.

The publication surpassed half a million likes, and caused thousands of comments where fans expressed the desire to meet their baby, since the countdown began.

“We already want to meet that baby”, “I already want to meet baby Hanna”, “Beautiful Hanna, blessings”, “Beautiful”, “How beautiful”, “She is huge”, “We can’t wait any longer”, are some of the messages that can be read under the post.

In the second photograph, Hanna appears sitting in the lotus flower in front of the camera and showing her belly from the front, where you can also see how big she is.

Photo: Instagram / haaashoficial

In her mid-forties, the 34-year-old singer is calm and enjoying the last days before becoming the mother of a girl. The baby is the result of the artist’s marriage to Juan Carlos Herrera whom he married in 2016.

Although the famous has been discreet during this stage of her life, she does not stop keeping her fans up to date with her pregnancy, since she took the networks to give them the good news.

“For years, our fans have witnessed our lives, all our moments, the good, the bad, and our triumphs,” the famous woman wrote in December.

01/09/16 😀❤️👰 #wedding pic.twitter.com/JMc7NmSOL9 – Ha * Ash (@haashoficial) January 11, 2016

«In each city of each country we tread, they receive us with their affection, letting us know that they are always there for us. That is why I want to share with you the most important and greatest triumph of my life … That of being a mom », shared the singer at the foot of the video with which she announced that she would be a mom.

On the recording, you can see when Hanna gives the news to her entire crew moments before leaving the music scene, and revealed the sex of her baby during a concert, throwing pink papers on the entire stage.

The fans of both singers were very excited and began to leave comments of love for the future mother, but also their colleagues did not miss the opportunity to wish her the best in this new facet.

It is a matter of days for the singer to start with a new experience as a new mother.

