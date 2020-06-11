Ha Ash: Ashley poses next to her newborn niece and falls in love with the networks | Instagram Special

The famous singer Ashley from the duet Ha-Ash has softened social networks by posing with his face free of makeup next to her little newborn niece; Mathilda. The small Mathilda She has only been in this world for a day and has been surrounded by a lot of love with her family.

A week ago, the singer Hanna showed a video on social networks of when he first received his baby in his arms Mathilda. It should be remembered at the end of last year, the singer revealed her pregnancy to the media and social networks along with her husband Juan Carlos Herrera.

Ha-Ash’s Mexican Duet was sharing part of the pregnancy of Hanna on his Instagram account, and they even gave several presentations where you could see the singer’s tummy Hanna. As the months went by, the singer revealed the baby’s identity, announcing that it was a girl.

Although it is not the first time that singer Ashley becomes an aunt, Well, his older brother Steven she has already had children, being her sister’s aunt Hanna it is a new stage for Ashley Because she is the sister with whom she has worked for so many years and has become her friend, confidant and life partner.

“I have known you for 7 days and I would give my life for you.” This was the statement of Ashley in networks by showing so much vulnerability and love towards his little niece Mathilda. Currently the beautiful publication has more than 600 thousand likes and several congratulations from followers and colleagues.

“Being an aunt is loving someone who does not belong to you, but whose heart is theirs … I understand you very well” “I am not crying, you are the most beautiful aunt Ashley”Some of his followers commented on the Instagram account. While famous as Odalys, Andrea Legarreta and Luis Fonsi they did not take long to react.

