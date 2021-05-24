H5N8, the virus that is already in 46 countries and could cause the next “disastrous pandemic”

Two Chinese experts who identified the coronavirus in 2019 warn about the potential of the H5N8 virus to cause “disastrous pandemics.”

We live with influenza viruses on a daily basis: they are responsible for the millions of seasonal infections of flu, which cause mild respiratory illnesses in the colder months.

Hence, twice a year, the global epidemiological surveillance coordinated by WHO decides which variants of the virus pose the greatest threat and from these, create vaccines against influenza subtypes that will circulate next year.

However, approximately every 15 years, some influenza virus type A that only affects poultry and pigs make the leap to our species, with the potential to cause outbreaks that, if left unchecked, can lead to a new epidemic.

Photo: Getty Images

What is newly detected bird flu in humans?

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, on February 20, Russia announced that seven farmers contracted this avian flu subtype After in December 2020, the poultry farm where they worked reported a highly contagious outbreak between animals.

The Russian health authorities made the case known to the WHO and explained that the Vektor laboratory had already isolated the genetic material of this strain, where it was confirmed that it was the H5N8 bird flu.

The Russian government clarified that “all measures were taken quickly in order to control the situation” and announced that the seven infected workers had an illness with mild symptoms and are already recovered.

An outbreak of bird flu in India in January 2021 resulted in the slaughter of thousands of chickens and poultry. Photo: Anuwar Ali Hazarika / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

To the relief of the health authorities, until now there is no evidence that H5N8 bird flu can be transmitted from person to person; However, the Russian health agency assured that the isolation of the subtype and its identification mean valuable time in the event that this virus acquires the ability to be transmitted between humans.

Five months after the discovery that the H5N8 bird flu could cause disease in humans, two Chinese experts who were involved in identifying the coronavirus call for “constant and careful surveillance to avoid disastrous pandemics“.

Is about George Fu Gao and Weifeng Shi, Director General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Reference Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases of Shandong Universities, respectively.

In an article published in the journal Science on May 21, 2021, experts explain that H5N8 has already been identified in wild and poultry birds of 46 countries, resulting in the slaughter of more than 20 million birds. Hence, both consider the virus as a “concern not only for agriculture and wildlife, but also for the world public health“.

Throughout history, some of the viruses in avian flu that have been transmitted to humans are AH5N1, AH7N9 and AH9N2, while the swine flu virus subtypes best known are the AH1N1 and AH3N2.

The H5N8 is a lethal virus for birds and therefore, once a sick specimen is discovered in a farm, the rest of the birds that make up the pens should be slaughtered, in order to avoid rapid animal transmission that increases the chances of contagion to humans.

Now read:

Animal viruses will cause more pandemics if we continue to destroy forests

‘The coming pandemic’: the Very Interesting article that warned of an epidemic in 2014