The company H2X Australia It was created five years ago by a group of Australian executives related to the automotive and energy sector with the aim of realizing a plan to assemble hybrid electric vehicles, powered by hydrogen and batteries, from the same basic platform. The power efficiency of the powertrain extends to that of the materials that are part of the design, both outside and inside, creating efficient, profitable and sustainable vehicles from scratch.

The hybrid system proposed by H2X is based on establishing a balance between the energy that hydrogen can provide the vehicle and the electrochemical battery. The energy system is therefore composed of a fuel cell, the battery and a set of supercapacitors, which will be included in the kinematic chain according to the needs of each application.

H2X Australia Basic Platform.

The company was created five years ago. The H2X team is currently working on various hydrogen related projects in sectors such as the railways, the marine industry and stationary energy storage systems. It is also developing a range of heavy electric vehicles related to the commercial industry and mining sectors, which they have their launch soon. These works support the development of technology.

All vehicles that have been planned to date will be built on a chassis made in Europe or America, which will be completed with the rest of the components that will be assembled locally. Includes the impending range of heavy industrial vehicles and another passenger.

H2X Australia industrial tractor.

The future range of passenger vehicles will collect the experience of the first industrial vehicles. Brendan Norman, CEO of H2X, assures that are working on their commercial viability, which is highly dependent on the adoption of hydrogen technology, highly influenced by the perception and acceptance of the general public. H2X is evaluating the right time for its introduction to be accepted by the general market.

The company Australia announces that it will show the media the first of his real prototypes in the coming months. According to their plan, low-volume production will start from 2022. According to Norman, their production volume should allow them to lead this market in 2025. The first vehicles to be generated from the single platform will be a taxi, a delivery van or possibly an SUV which will be used for companies that have hydrogen refueling capacity.

Hybrid hydrogen and battery van H2X Australia.

H2X has already closed several agreements with Australian and foreign companies, to start production in the first phase of its production plan. “These projects will also help create an Australian hydrogen industry, which we hope will help educate and promote the growth of this technology and influence the establishment of the necessary supply infrastructure.”

H2X is based in the New South Wales region, in the Illawarra district. It is a strategic location. On the one hand, it is located near Port Kembla, an important transport node from which to import components and export their vehicles. Additionally, the area is part of a growing network of green hydrogen projects spanning the entire New South Wales Renewable Energy Zone, beyond the country’s east coast.

Sustainable interior of H2X Australia vehicles.