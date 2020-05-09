A character like Saray had not been seen in the eight years that MasterChef has been on the air. First, because this 27-year-old social educator is gypsy and trans, two identities that had never been seen among the anonymous contestants on the show, neither separately nor much less the same person. But also because she was the only participant capable of beating 28,000 applicants in the entrance exams and, later, before the cameras, standing before the jury, known for its demand, with a plate consisting of a smoothie with four cookies. “There were five but I have eaten the other one,” he announced before the ojiplático gaze of Jordi Cruz, Pepe Rodríguez and Samantha Vallejo-Nájera in the Monday broadcast. The least normative participant in the history of the program also happened to be, by chance or not, the one who had the most trouble adjusting to the norms.

These two pressure bombs exploded at the same time when, at the end of the program, Saray returned to deal with the jury after completing another test: this time, his plate was a dead partridge in the strictest sense of the word. The same partridge she had received in a box along with the rest of the ingredients to create a plate: when she saw the bird, with feathers and everything, Saray collapsed. “I am not going to open the bag, nor dead, nor pica p’albóndigas, no, negative!” He exclaimed, almost singing with his Cordovan accent. He put the bird on a plate and spread cherry tomatoes across his chest. And as such, he left it on the jury table. It was an unthinkable image in the TVE contest, almost closer to a Mediaset reality show. Jordi Cruz attacked in his role as chef without patience and, when Saray threatened to explain himself, he joked. “Do not even think about it. You have nothing to say, absolutely nothing, “he added later. Again, Saray tried to explain awkwardly. “You show that you are not intelligent,” Pepe Rodríguez reproached him. Cruz finished: “I would appreciate it if you take off that apron, which you don’t deserve, and go away.” That’s what she did. Saray, that milestone of the program, in the end only lasted four editions.

It was the television scene of the week; beginning of countless discussions and viral proclamations; a Roschard test in which each viewer seemed to have seen something different. For some, it was the end of the show’s worst contestant, a freak who hadn’t quite lived up to a format focused on the pursuit of excellence. Others, however, saw two men bragging their moral superiority to a woman belonging to not one, but two socially marginalized communities: a normative blitz on a veteran of battles they cannot imagine. Another more seasoned group claimed to have even seen a television trap: the program had selected someone from a Big Brother, where personality and misery prevail, to achieve a consistent format to the contrary, that is, bow to rules. All aspects agree that the outcome was inevitable and undesirable. On Friday afternoon, Comisiones Obreras issued a statement demanding that TVE apologize to Saray.

“I was wrong,” explains Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia, the producer of the program and supervisor of the casting. “My intention was to get someone trans to normalize, but it was not. The beauty of integration is treating everyone the same and MasterChef is a great program to give visibility. Saray has not used it. Instead of recounting how difficult it has been to make his transition, being a gypsy and with a conservative family, he has gone the other way. Due to his personality, the effort costs him, and as the program progressed he lowered his arms. In the end he put that number together. ” On whether the tone used by the judges was correct or not, he argues that it is common in the program: “It would be unfair not to treat all contestants equally.”

The casting director of the program, Esther González, explained to EL PAÍS a few weeks ago that every year she looks for more colorful people. In each new edition the format loses luster and the novelty must be provided by the contestants. “If you check the first edition now you realize that the participants were not as good or would not have worked later,” he said then. In this search for different characters, Andy, who calls himself “posh, smug and lover of Tamara Falcó”, has been brought to compete; Sonsoles, a pharmacist in a wheelchair and Saray. At the same time, the door has been opened to a series of questions (is every member of a minority obliged to represent their entire community? Is it moral for a program to bring excluded people to fail? Only one person is to blame When it all goes wrong?) they seem to have exposed the limitations of the program’s formula.

In this formula, people go to MasterChef to change their lives -for example, to open a restaurant or give cooking courses-, something so important that it requires harsh criticism. The pressure, the screams of the judges and the emotions on the surface are born from the same seed. Bringing someone who does not have that aspiration only reveals that they are there for another reason.

“The format is running out over the years, but if it loses the good vibes, it is exposed to be left without that element of aspiration. And then it loses its meaning ”, alerts Concepción Cascajosa, professor of Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid. “It will be Survivors in the kitchen. They will not be severe judges but Risto Mejide. The narrative dynamics that have kept the program for so many years will change. ”

