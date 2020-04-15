A gynecologist has found this message painted on her car when she was leaving to go to work at her hospital

EFE –

Barcelona, Spain.- The gynecologist Silvana Bonino, of Barcelona, has denounced to the Mossos d’Esquadra a graffiti in its car particular in which it was branded as “contagious rat“, as explained Wednesday in statements to EFE.

This health professional has narrated that yesterday she was going to her work when when she went down to the parking lot of her neighboring building she found the graffiti on the side of their vehicle, which had also been punctured two wheels.

“At first, I could not believe it, I did not understand anything. I felt surprise and sadness at receiving this attack,” explained the doctor, a specialist in gynecology today.



After taking some photos of the graffiti, Dr. Bonino returned to her home “very upset”, and told her husband, who is Chinese and has been living in Spain for years, what happened.

The doctor’s husband then decided to go to denounce the events to the Mossos d’Esquadra, since, in addition, the woman could not go to her workplace with her vehicle but had to ask her parents to leave her own. .

The doctor also chose to make the photos of the graffiti on their social media accounts, which have gone viral between yesterday and today, after being retweeted by many well-known and renowned people.

This morning, the president of the Official College of Physicians of Barcelona (COMB), Jaume Padrós, has contacted the doctor to express her support, and the lawyer for this entity has also called her, who has indicated that these cases are considered violence against medical professionals.

“I find it miserable and I feel sorry for people like that,” who do this kind of thing, said the gynecologist, who is determined to “continue” with her work, which she carries out in a private practice in the upper area of ​​Barcelona.



In the Whatssap of the community of neighbors, everyone has shown their support, has assured and indicated that “he has never had a problem with anyone”, that his profession is “very grateful” and facilitates relationships with many people.

The person who has done the graffiti insulting “he doesn’t know me very much but the saddest thing is that he can be a neighbor”, lamented the health professional.