Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 22

The economic impact to the gyms due to the closure to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 infections amounts to 6 billion pesos and affects around 300 thousand workers, assured the Mexican Association of Gyms and Clubs (Amegyc).

In an interview, Rodrigo Chávez, president of that organization, pointed out that the blow to that sector has been great. Each month that has passed has represented a loss of 2 billion pesos, which is why 3 billion have accumulated in three.

However, he stressed, not only have companies suffered the ravages of the pandemic, but also the 100,000 workers who work in these establishments, to which are added another 200,000 who come to these centers to offer services, such as teachers from different disciplines and coaches.

He added that 20 percent of gyms and clubs affiliated to the Amegyc have not reached agreements with tenants of establishments and have had to pay full rent and maintenance.

In some places, he explained, it has been agreed to cover only 25 or 30 percent of rents, in which maintenance may be included, while in others 50 percent has been agreed.

Despite this, he noted, the gyms and clubs he represents seek to resume operations without it posing a risk to the health of their clients, since they will have to work at 40 percent of their capacity.

He said they are in talks with authorities from different states and in some they already have a date to restart activities this month. In others, he pointed out, it will be in early July, and it is expected that at least 40 percent of units will already be operating in that season.

However, in places like Mexico City and the state of Mexico, where the health situation is still critical, not only because of the level of infections but because they could reopen until the traffic light is green, they continue to dialogue with the authorities.

The establishments, he explained, will work at 40 percent of their capacity, because they will not be able to have peak hours, as previously occurred, since it is necessary to maintain social distance and continue to serve vulnerable users at a distance, among other prevention measures. .

He added that Amegyc created a very strict manual that takes up practices implemented in other parts of the world and recommendations from health experts.

Among these, he stressed, is to use signage to show the direction of the corridors, in order to prevent people from crossing; clean exercise equipment; maintain a separation between users and, in case it is a small place, use acrylic partitions and have an appointment system so as not to exceed 40 percent of the capacity of the place, among others.