The Mexican Association of Gyms and Clubs (Amegyc) He stated that the pools of its members will be safe for their users thanks to the sanitary measures that they will carry out as soon as the authorities allow them to return to their activities.

Remember that what kills the virus is chlorine, and pools are chlorinated; therefore, as long as you are underwater, there is no risk, “said Rodrigo Chávez, president of Amegyc, in a talk with Tomas Weimar – personal trainer and collaborator of López-Dóriga Digital – through the Facebook profile of Corposano magazine.

The pools that are in gyms and sports clubs in the country gathered in this association will implement specific actions to protect the areas of these businesses where there could be some risk of contagion, either due to surfaces or proximity between people, he said.

Inside the pools there is a restriction of only four people per lane in the first stage of opening, “he described. “In addition, users must go in one direction, as it is important that they do not intersect.”

The protocol that Amegyc already has ready, Chávez pointed out, contemplates cleaning in areas where people go to touch and pass, such as hallways and dressing rooms.

It also speaks of a separation where towels are hung, that everyone bring their own towel, that there is a single route for people to walk and not cross and of course the fundamental and basic measures of all time, such as wearing a cap and flip flops ”, he reiterated.

As for the parents who take their children to take swimming lessons, he indicated that the minors will be safe; however, parents must take appropriate measures, such as maintaining a healthy distance while waiting for class to end.

Below you can see the entire talk

Let’s talk about the Mexican Association of Gyms and Clubs A.C. With: Tomas Weimar Fitness, International Fitness Presenter. Guest: Rodrigo Chávez, AnytimeFitness, President of the Mexican Association of Gyms and Clubs, A.C .. Write your questions, thanks for sharing. Posted by CorpoSano Magazine on Thursday, May 28, 2020

With information from Carlos Tomasini