You don’t usually think about that when you’re in child pose in your yoga class and you have your nose close to the mat, but after hearing that you should avoid touching your face to protect yourself from the coronavirus, you might ask yourself: What are the risks of contagion while working out in a gym?

The spread of the coronavirus could cause even the most passionate in the gym to stress about lifting weights.

The risk of getting coronavirus in a gym or sports club is less than, for example, in a masssaid David Thomas, professor of medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Unlike gyms, religious services could involve handshakes and closer proximity between people.

However, if you belong to a community where there have been cases of coronavirus, “it may be time to start being more cautious with all kinds of exposure, including the gym,” said Thomas.

Sweat cannot transmit the virus, but surfaces that are in constant contact, like weights, can pose a problem, he said.

Scientists are still trying to determine exactly how the virus spreads, but have provided information about how it is believed to be transmitted.. A study of other types of coronaviruses revealed that they remained on metal, glass and plastic surfaces from two hours to nine days.

Some objects, such as handles and latches, “are in contact with the hands too often and, for that same reason, they are the surfaces most prone to viruses,” said Thomas

The owner of a yoga studio in Washington state, where many coronavirus patients have died, according to The Yoga Journal, “He affirms that he has suffered the direct consequences of all the hysteria in the economic and assistance aspects”.

Equinox, the luxury gym brand, has sent out notifications to its members, assuring them that they are taking additional action during the flu season and in light of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Additional measures include disinfecting all areas of the club with a hospital grade liquid three times a day., remind people to stay home if they are sick and ask instructors to avoid direct contact, such as posture adjustments in yoga sessions, a spokeswoman said.

Brian Cooper, CEO of YogaWorks, sent an email to the company’s customers to assure them that he was reinforcing his cleaning processes “to maintain our facilities as a safe and hospitable environment for all students and staff. “

David Carney, president of Orangetheory Fitness, listed the safety measures in an email on Thursday, March 2. “Clean your equipment after each set and don’t hesitate to request another wet wipe whenever you need it,” he wrote.

Do you know what’s in those no-description bottles in gyms you’re supposed to clean your gadgets, rugs, and gear with?

If you’re not sure, ask the staff what’s in the bottle or bring your own cleaning wipes to the gym.

“I will probably bring my own wipesThomas said Saturday about his visit to the gym that same day. “That way I will know that they are the correct ones and that they have the correct alcohol concentration.”

Diluted chlorine household solutions, solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol and various household disinfectants should be effective in fighting coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Environmental Protection Agency published a list of disinfectants to fight the virus.

In addition to avoiding frequently used appliances and equipment, it is recommended, as always, that you wash your hands often and that you do not touch your face.

If you feel sick, stay home.

“Generally speaking, this is how you can avoid getting sick in a gym, but please don’t attend if you feel sick,” said Thomas. “Don’t infect other people.”