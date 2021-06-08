Gymnastics queen: Simone Biles made history by winning her seventh U.S. national title



Biles aims to collect more Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020.

Photo: Jamie Squire / .

Simone biles keep doing history in gymnastics a few weeks from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The American star won his seventh national title in the United States, establishing a new record for most National Championships won in the female category.

Simone Biles wins the US all-around for the seventh time 🏆 (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/CRnBCfhZaR – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2021

Weeks ago, Biles performed the almost impossible Yurchenko double pike in a competition for the first time in the history of women’s gymnastics. It was at the US Classic. For the National Championships he did not risk too much, but followed his usual routines, and these were enough for him to win with a total of 119.65 points, beating Suni Lee’s 114.95 points.

Every time he competed in the National Championships, he won them. Simone Biles has appeared in seven editions of the tournament and has always taken home the gold medal. Her seventh title set a new record for the women’s category. And he did it when he was only 24 years old. Winning another national championship will break the mark for any American gymnast.

Every time she’s competed, she’s won. Seven-time US all-around champion @Simone_Biles. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/GDX82wWHzo – Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 7, 2021

In just a couple of days, one of the routines that led her to victory has been viewed by more than 4 million people. His ability to impress judges and fans is on par with his moves, virtually impossible for his opponents to match.

SIMONE BILES. That’s all. (📽️ @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/MtaaFcBI6Q – NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 6, 2021

“It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling, but I still have more work to do. Excited to have the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Trials in a few weeks. Thank you all for the infinite support, it means the world to me“Biles wrote on his Twitter account.

hard to put into words how I’m feeling but I still have more work to put in. Excited to have the opportunity to compete in Olympic Trials in a few weeks. thanks everyone for the endless support, it means the world to me 🤎 XO – Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 7, 2021

The Olympic Trials They will run from June 24 to June 27 in St. Louis, Missouri. As the name says, it will be the competition that will precede the Olympic Games. Four athletes will be selected to represent at Tokyo 2020. AND Simone biles it will surely top the list.