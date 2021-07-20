Gymnastics | Olympic Games: Simone Biles and her companions leave the Olympic Village and stay in a hotel

Updated 07/20/2021 – 23:24

Simone Biles and the other five members of the American artistic gymnastics team have left the Olympic Village in Tokyo on Tuesday to stay in a hotel near. This happens one day after it is known that one of the alternate gymnasts, Kara Eaker, had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous concentration they carried out.

The decision was made jointly by the United States Gymnastics Federation, USA Gymnastics, and the athletes’ coaches. USA Gymnastics has stated that its initial intention was always to accommodate its athletes in a hotel. However, the six gymnasts selected to compete in Tokyo entered the Olympic Village on Monday and took photos of themselves in recognizable locations around it.

The positive of Kara Eaker, who has had to confine herself, as well as another of the reserves, Leanne Wong, has put the heads of the American team on high alert, who are watching with concern the possibility of some contagion among the gymnasts in the next few days. The gymnastics competition starts next Saturday.

USA Gymnastics ensures that the six starters and the four reserves stayed and ate separately, and did not coincide on the same apparatus during the training sessions they carried out in the previous concentration.

Asked about the American decision, the Games organizing committee It has limited itself to noting that a certain team does not comment on particular decisions.