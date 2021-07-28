Gymnastics | Olympic Games: Biles does not defend her title of Olympic champion

The Olympic champion in Ro 2016 Simone Biles did not defend her title in the final of the general competition. The decision, made after a medical evaluation, , is due to the mental crisis suffered by the gymnast during the team final and that led her to leave the competition after the first rotation, in which she participated in the goal jump.

Biles explained at a press conference the reasons for this withdrawal: “After the performance I did [en el salto], I did not want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. We have to protect our mind and body and not just do what the world wants us to do, “said the gymnast.

The American had achieved the best individual mark in the team qualification round and must defend his title this Thursday in the individual final. His position will be occupied by the third American in the opening day, Jade Carey, who participated as an individual gymnast and her grades did not count in the team competition.

Biles is also qualified for the final four by apparatus that will be played in three days, from Sunday to Tuesday. No decision has been made on this matter.