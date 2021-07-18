Gymnastics | Olympic Games 2021: The great dance of Marina González and Roxana Popa at the airport

They say that bad weather, good face. That’s what Marina González Lara and Roxana Popa must have thought when they had to face an eight-hour delay in the flight that had to take them to Tokyo this Saturday.

The two components of the Spanish artistic gymnastics team took the news with good humor and gave free rein to all their creativity starring in a dance in the reserved area of ​​the airport prior to boarding. “This was reflected by Marina on her Twitter profile:” Killing time in the reserved area of ​​the airport while we wait for our boarding more than 8 hours late. A dance makes you happy waiting “

