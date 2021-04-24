Gymnast Simone Biles leaves Nike and partners with Gap’s Athleta brand



Athleta will also give Biles a platform for activist actions on behalf of women and female athletes.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths / / Getty Images

Gymnast Simone Biles will be leaving the Nike brand to partner with Gap’s Athleta brand. With Athleta, Biles will have his own line of workout clothing, which will include products for use in the gym..

So far, neither the athlete nor the company have revealed the economic amount of the contract.

“Using my voice has made me very empowered and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire girls and women to do the same.. I admire Athleta for her commitment to recognizing and supporting the individual and collective strength of women, ”said Biles, as reported on CNBC.

In July 2019, Gap’s Athleta brand landed its first sponsored athlete: Olympic track champion Allyson Félix. Since then, Felix has worked on his own running clothing line and has been featured in Athleta’s marketing material.

Like Biles, Felix had previously worked with Nike. She joined at a time when the sneaker giant was coming under fire for not supporting pregnant athletes.

When announcing its partnership with Felix, Gap said its goal was to turn the sponsorship model around by giving athletes more support in their personal lives and giving them creative responsibilities in the brand.

Biles’ contract with Nike had started in 2015, when he turned pro. Felix and Biles are expected to be two of the most outstanding athletes at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Biles is the gymnast with the most gold medals won at the World Championships. The 24-year-old has also expressed her opinion about the abuse that gymnasts like her have suffered in sport.

Athleta aims to have $ 2 billion in annual sales by 2023. The brand surpassed the $ 1 billion mark last year, with its sales increasing 16% from 2019 levels. Gap’s total sales for 2020 amounted to $ 13.8 billion.

Gap’s shares are up more than 60% this year, giving the company a market value of $ 12.46 billion.

