Gym HR will open its doors

Armando Huitron and his students reported ready to strike at the gym opening.

Inauguration with amateur court duels

With amateur court matches, this is how the inauguration of the HR gym will take place in the Municipality of Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico, on Saturday 24 of the present. Former world champions Juan “Churritos” Hernández and Samuel Gutiérrez will be the godfathers of honor.

This was confirmed by the owner himself, Mr. Armando Huitron, who thanked coach Everardo González for his unconditional support, considering him as his mentor in teaching boxing.

Armando also announced that on Saturday there will be eighteen duels, where the young people who step into the ring will have their deserved recognition with a trophy and medal. The weigh-in will be at 2:00 p.m., one hour later the matches will begin; The gym is located at Calle Agricultura # 16, Colonia San Juan Tlalpizahuac.

The coaches who have already confirmed their attendance along with their respective pupils are Jorge Barrera (brother of world champion Marco Antonio Barrera), Fermín Hernández, Jesús “Oso” Téllez, Andrés Benítez, Martín León, among others.

Armando Huitron, with a Cuernavaca manager license, will attend the practice room along with Hugo Patiño and Maricarmen Rodríguez, and will soon make his debut in pay boxing for the boys David Brindis (58 kilos), César Valencia (welterweight), Luis Ceja ( fly), Luis Ocampo (66 kilos) and Johan Velasco (minimoca).