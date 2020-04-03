Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress turned into a wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow you have again used one of your trusted people, the privacy coordinator Michaela Boehm, for some advice on how you can spend 24 hours a day under the same roof as your husband Brad Falchuk during the period of isolation and not end up getting divorced.

It should be remembered that in the first months of marriage the couple chose to live in separate houses to follow the recommendation of that same expert, but her current problem is not only lack of intimacy.

The prospect of continue working while tending to their pets and dealing with four teenagers -the two children that each one has from their previous union- is overflowing them.

“We are very fortunate to have such a solid relationship, but it is also true that we are confined with children in a small space. I think the kids, especially my teenage children, feel trapped right now, especially Manzana [su primogénita]which has always been a very sociable person ”, explained the founder of the Goop portal in the video she has recorded of her talk with Michaela, in which Brad has also participated, to publish it on the channel Youtube of the company.

Her sex life has also suffered considerably these days, as he has confessed. However, the therapist has assured her that it is something normal and to wait under the circumstances. His advice is that each member of the couple spend some time to “take care of themselves” separately and to enjoy small “sensual pleasures” like a good cup of tea or food.

When it comes to staying calm among their wide brood, Michaela has recommended that they divide the house into different well-defined spaces to avoid fighting and tension.

