What did it contain? Well, according to Kim’s posts, a perfect kit to welcome her singleness that includes Goop’s iconic orgasm candle, a vibrator, two bottles of lubricants, one called “Love” and the other “The Sex Gel” and a bouquet of flowers.

In the video Kim shared, you can hear him say, “I’ve never been more honestly excited … about the candle. Thank you Gwyneth, I love you. Thank you Goop. Gwyneth reposted the businesswoman’s post and wrote, “I love you more.”