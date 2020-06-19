After the success of the candle « This smells like my vagina », the actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow Launches a new one with the name « This smells like my orgasms », with different aromatic nuances in which floral and citrus notes prevail that together give off « a sexy, surprising and tremendously addictive aroma ».

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, expands her empire of scented candles with this launch, which is now on sale in her online store « Goop ».

This was revealed by the actress during an interview with the humorist, television presenter and American actor Jimmy Fallon, in which he explained that the new product contains notes of ingredients such as grapefruit, orange blossom, cassis berries, black tea and Turkish roses.

« Even the box we have decorated with fireworks, » said the actress as she mischievously showed the new product of the Paltrow universe to the camera. According to the description of the candle « This smells like my orgasms », which sells for $ 75, (66 euros) is of « a sexy, surprising and tremendously addictive aroma ».

In addition to her role as an actress, the protagonist of « Shakespeare in love » (1998) is known for being a particular prescriber of beauty, fashion and lifestyle that she reveals first hand through her project, « Goop », a company that sells fashion, cosmetics and books, among other products.