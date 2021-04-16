Gwyneth Paltrow launches a 24 karat gold vibrator that hangs around her neck



Gwyneth Paltrow launches a 24 karat gold necklace vibrator.

May is the month in which Mother’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world and, as every year, the portal Goop He has proposed to help all the children to find the perfect gift so as not to end up resorting to traditional flowers through his guide of suggestions.

This list, which has the stamp of approval from Gwyneth paltrow, includes everything from jewelry to baby carriages, For the most original idea that stands out above all the others is a vibrator. Of course, it is not a sex toy anyone, but a discreet pendant with an elegant elongated design that goes completely unnoticed.

The vibrator Recommended by the actress’s company, it is made of stainless steel with a 24-karat gold finish, and it is also waterproof! Those interested in betting on an unconventional gift for their mothers they will have to pay $ 149, but at least the actress’s two children already know what to buy for her …

