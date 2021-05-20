Gwyneth Paltrow faces $ 5,000,000 lawsuit after one of her vagina scent candles exploded



Gwyneth Paltrow.

Photo: Mike Windle / Getty Images for Airbnb

A man who claims to have bought a candle “This Smells Like My Vagina” of the company Goop from Gwyneth paltrow, He claims that he could have killed him when it exploded and has now filed a lawsuit in this regard.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, this is a class action lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff, Colby watson and other buyers of the candle, who They are seeking damages of more than $ 5,000,000 dollars.

In the complaint Watson says that when lighting the candle for the first time, it exploded and was engulfed in high flames after being lit for about three hoursThis despite the fact that the product contains warnings that advise safety measures.

In addition, he claims that Goop should warn that the ‘vagina smell’ candle could cause significant injury when it explodes.

While Paltrow and his company are to be commended for all their creative expression and scientific exploration, it seems that there may be some formula issues they need to work on as soon as possible.

And it is that Colby’s complaint comes only four months after a woman in London claimed that her candle ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ ‘exploded’ in her living room.

“The candle exploded and began to emanate huge flames, with pieces flying everywhere. Everything was on fire, there was hell in that room, “the affected woman told Daily Mail.

The launch of these candles, which promise to smell like vagina, but actually smell like geraniums, bergamot and cedar, caused quite a stir not only because of the name, but also because of the price, since they cost nothing more and nothing less than $ 75 dollars. Some even smell like ‘orgasm’.