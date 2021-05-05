Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys VIP treatment, find out where she jumped in line

Gwyneth Paltrow brings out her fame and skipped into a public building in Los Angeles. Here we tell you where it was.

Few things as tedious as getting a driver’s license, and not because it is difficult, but because the office of the department of motor vehicles, better known in the United States as the DMV, is always a world of people and you have to spend several hours in the queue before being served.

But this was not the case for the model and actress. Chris Martin’s ex took advantage of the benefits of being a Hollywood star and around 11 a.m. walked through the back door of the Santa Monica office accompanied by her bodyguard. Half an hour later he got into his car while the rest of the people continued to line up.

In a recent interview with Anna Farris Gwyneth spoke about fame and said: “I’ve been in the public eye for so many years, the surreal part is having been famous basically my entire adult life, so I don’t know what it means to be a adult without all the scrutiny and all the wonderful and terrible things that come with being a famous person. ” Skipping the line at the DMV is surely one of those wonderful things that comes from fame.

The Oscar winner for “Shakespeare in Love” arrived at DMV looking beautiful as ever. Gwyneth paired a black balloon sleeve shirt with light blue jean pants, Birkenstock sandals, and black mouth covers. She wore her blonde hair down with soft waves and dark sunglasses so as not to be recognized.

It is not known what type of procedure he was going to do, most likely to renew his license. We also cannot confirm if she got a special appointment or if she hired someone to line up for her while she waited comfortably in her car.