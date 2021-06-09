Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter get a piercing every year for her birthday



Gwyneth Paltrow.

Photo: Leon Bennett / .

Gwyneth paltrow And your daughter Apple martin, 17, share an annual tradition, which It consists of getting a new piercing to celebrate the teenager’s birthday.

This was shared by the same Hollywood star on his social networks where, to promote his new jewelry collection ‘Goop G. Label’, He explained that the ‘activity’ has been carried out together for some time.

“Every year, on Apple’s birthday, we get a new piercing, it’s this little tradition that we haveGwyneth wrote on Instagram.

For the campaign, Paltrow modeled the pieces and it seems the tradition is so special that it helped inspire the new jewelry line that includes earrings named after Apple.

“She was a great inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs“, He concluded.

Gwyneth consistently includes her daughter in her brand, as they recently had the funniest interaction on TikTok, with Apple describing her mother’s morning routine taking the opportunity to poke fun at her obsession with creating objects inspired by her own genitals.