CD Projekt releases a new trailer to celebrate the game’s launch on the Valve platform.

It may have been five years since the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and it’s clear thatCD ProjektRight now it’s Cyberpunk 2077; But even in this situation, the Polish studio finds a hole so as not to abandon Geralt de Rivia and company. Today, the Gwent card spin-off debuts on Steam, and it does so with a fewnew featuresof interest.

“The launch on Steam has features ofcross playand sync with other versions of the game, which means you can compete with iOS, Android, and GOG players; in addition to transferring all the objects and progression between these platforms “reads the official website of the game.” In addition, the title also has integration ofachievementsfrom Steam and trading cards from Steam. “In other words, the most completists will be able to enrich their profiles with medals, gain experience and unlock collectibles.

On the other hand, CD Projekt explains that a new update to Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales allows players tounlock itemsin Gwent by playing the first campaign. “These rewards include premium cards and cosmetic items, which will be delivered automatically upon fulfillment of certain requirements. If you have already played The Witcher Tales on Steam, you can unlock the rewards retroactively only if you completed the tour in online mode (connected to the internet) “

Thronebreaker Unlock Rewards in GwentAs a reminder, we recently shared all the details of TW3’s fifth anniversary, one that goes through million dollar sales and is celebrated with discounts on most games in The Witcher saga for various platforms. Last year, CD Projekt was reviewing its delicate relationship with writer Andrzej Sapkowski, whose novels The Witcher is based on, to strengthen control of IP in the interactive arena.

