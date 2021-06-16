Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly married? Maybe … It is believed that Gwen and Blake secretly celebrated their wedding because they saw the No Doubt singer with a ring on that finger …

According to Pagesix, Gwen and Blake were caught this Saturday walking in Santa Monica, California with her son, Apollo. They were both dressed the same and Gwen wore a diamond ring, wedding hoop style next to her huge engagement ring.

This is curious because she had posted a photo that read: “SHE’S GETTING MARRIEEEEEEED.”

Mmmm … also she walking with the drink with precisely that hand yells: HEY, LOOK! I GOT MARRIED! HA! The couple went to a sporting event for Gwen’s son. A source previously said that Blake built a chapel on their ranch grounds and that they planned to use it for their wedding, which would most likely take place this year.

Blake proposed to Stefani in October and presented her with a huge diamond ring that they say is about 6-9 carats. The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on “The Voice.” Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale with whom she had three children. Blake Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert for four years and they divorced in 2015.

So, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were secretly married?

Congratulations! LOL!

