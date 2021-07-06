Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said “yes” after six years of relationship

With an intimate and super luxurious ceremony, the couple shared part of the party on their social networks. Finally, they are husband and wife.

In October of last year they announced their engagement. Today, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are husband and wife.

The ranch that the singer has in Oklahoma became the scene of one of the most anticipated events.

In a huge white dress, Gwen said yes to her partner surrounded by family and friends who celebrated their love.

The ceremony took place last Saturday, although it was only in the last hours that the couple released the first photographs of the event.

“Dreams come true” The 51-year-old singer wrote in the description of one of the photos she posted on her official Instagram page.

Shelton built a chapel in his field to seal his love with Gwen. In addition a tent was erected where they held the reception of guests.

In addition to the singer’s parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, were her children Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo Rossdale. Some photographs captured them arriving at the ceremony, where they are seen happy to witness their mother’s happiness.

In addition, the figure of Carson Daly, the host of “The Voice”, was present at the wedding. Although not only that, but he was the one who made the marriage between the two singers official.

This is Shelton’s third marriage and Gwen’s second. The two met in 2015, when she was a judge on “The Voice.” That same year, he filed for divorce from his ex-wife and Gwen separated after 14 years of marriage.

In 2020 the marriage proposal arrived, although they had to postpone the initial date due to the pandemic. Finally, on July 3, the couple gave their final yes.

