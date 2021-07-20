Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Fans React to “Cute Moment” Clip

Just when we thought newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t be any cuter, we got wind of a few new adorable clips of the two performing together.

On July 15 and 16, the country artist and No Doubt singer performed free acoustic sets at Blake’s Ole Red restaurant and music venue in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The couple, who just got married on July 3, sang a few of their collaborations including “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You,” for locals in the area. Blake teased the event as a “rehearsal” for some of his upcoming shows later this summer.

All in all, it seems like fans appreciated seeing the superstar duo up close. A few fan videos from the joint performance were posted on social media, where folks were quick to swoon over the couple. In one particular video, which caught Gwen and Blake from two different angles, fans could not get over the way they were looking at each other, goofing around and messing up lyrics while singing “Nobody But You.” Reacting to the video, one fan tweeted in part, “That just tells you he is her better half, he picks her up where she can’t, and when he can’t she can. They are meant to be.” Another said, “Blake does a great job of holding it together when Gwen was lost in him & forgot to sing …”

In another clip, Blake called his wife “Gwen Stefani,” which prompted the “Hollaback Girl” singer to quickly shoot back, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton now.” Not surprisingly, fans adored this candid moment too. “She is so in love with Blake and he with her they both [realize] how lucky they are …, “one fan remarked.

Videos of the two being utterly adorable are circulating just as Gwen revealed yet another picture from her and Blake’s wedding earlier this month. In it, Blake and Gwen walk together and approach Carson Daly, who officiated their nuptials. The three stand in the archway of Blake’s backyard chapel where the ceremony took place.

“Happy 2 week anniversary ❤️,” Gwen captioned the photo from this past Sunday.

As we said before, these two just keep getting cuter and cuter.

