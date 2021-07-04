Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton apply for marriage license, which means they are planning their wedding very soon, potentially the 4th of July weekend. Que? Hadn’t they been secretly married?

TMZ reports that the famous couple applied for their marriage license on Tuesday in Oklahoma. According to Oklahoma law, Gwen and Blake have 10 days to get married.

Sources close to the website told the website that Stefani and Shelton were getting married Saturday at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. Apparently they have planned the whole weekend with parties and celebrations, but they are flexible due to the weather, if mother nature agrees they will marry outdoors in a chapel of the racho.

Gwen, Blake and the No Doubt singer’s children flew in from Los Angeles last Friday after Blake finished filming for The Voice,

The couple was said to be sending their private plane from Oklahoma to LA on Thursday to search for Gwen’s relatives to take them to the state.

While the wedding is on a holiday weekend, sources say it will not be very big, just close friends and family.

Blake proposed to Gwen in October, after almost 5 years of dating. In the middle of last month they saw Gwen with a ring that looked like a wedding band, so rumors began to circulate that they had secretly married, then the next day, Gwen was seen without the ring.

So, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton apply for a marriage license. HA! These have already married them so much in the tabloids that the news is like … WHAT? They weren’t married anymore and had Gwen had twins? Meh!

