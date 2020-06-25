After participating in a virtual conference organized by the Bloomberg news agency, and before the gaze of hundreds of investors eagerly awaiting a favorable resolution of the debt restructuring, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, reiterated that there was a constructive dialogue with a group of creditors, but that with the Ad Hoc committee « there have been great differences », especially regarding the legal terms of the bonds offered by Argentina.

At the same time, highlighted the “constructive dialogue” that they have had with the other group, the Creditors Committee (ACC) led by the Fintech and Gramercy funds. He emphasized that with these bondholders they have the possibility of reaching an agreement, differentiating themselves from the group commanded by Blackrock. Consulted official sources about the level of progress that exists with these creditors, they stated that « it is closer, but there is still no agreement ». There is still a small difference in terms of the value of the offer, which the Government has already stated that it will not be able to exceed -the base- USD 50 for each nominal USD 100.

« It is a complex process. It takes time and a lot of dialogue. But we hope to finally reach an agreement. There is still a distance to cover in economic and legal terms ”, assured the minister before one of the participants’ questions.

The official spoke at a conference called « The Covid Recession: The Look from the Economic Cockpit », in which his counterparts from Mexico, Arturo Herrera; Philippines, Carlos Dominguez. and Peru, María Antonieta Alva Luperdi.

The head of the Palace of the Treasury said that the demands of one of those groups they want « Argentina to go back in time » by giving up the legal advances of recent years. In this sense, he remarked that Argentina is making a restructuring that includes different bonds, with different contracts (identures), « respecting the law » and that « Argentina wants to continue with the standard language, with the parameters in force today, » he explained. And he added: « Argentina is a member of the G20 and cannot get away from the legal vocabulary that has been achieved. »

At the insistence of the moderators regarding the redeployment strategy, which allows the country to exclude series of private bonds from renegotiation to reach sufficient levels of acceptance to force minorities to accept the terms of the swap against their will, Guzmán opted for responding briefly and ensuring that they will maintain the legal conditions offered. « This has become the standard, Argentina will continue to adhere to current legal standards, » he said.