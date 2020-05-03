Times are running out: Friday, May 8, the deadline for Argentine bondholders to confirm if they accept the exchange proposal that the government of Alberto Fernández did to restructure the country’s external debt, accepting a grace period in the payment of interest and, as the case may be, Cuts in the face value of principal owed, coupons with lower rates and extensions in maturities.

“The offer closes on the 8th. And the best thing for both parties (Argentina and the bondholders) is that this closes that day. If there is no settlement on the 8th Argentina will continue working the necessary time to restore the sustainability of the debt ”, stated Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, in an interview he gave to the Clarín newspaper.

“If the restructuring is closed completely, more favorable conditions will be established so that, once the coronavirus is over, the economy is on a path of sustainable recovery. If not, Argentina will seek to continue in a process of restoring debt sustainability, “added the minister.

As it spread from the beginning, the Government is conducting a virtual road show with bondholders. Guzmán specified that these are bilateral meetings and that no committee meetings of creditors.

“There is a group (of bondholders) who expressed support, particularly local investors who have already contacted us. There are others with whom we continue in dialogue and seek to accompany them. We continue to work, but this requires the cooperation of creditors, “he remarked before stressing that if there is scope to improve the offer and at the same time comply with the IMF requirements, that “should be demonstrated by the bondholders”.

Debt is not a story of good and bad

When asked a question, the official stated that “this it’s not a good and bad story” “Argentina has a willingness to pay, what there is is no ability to pay. The investor who lent Argentina 7% (…) invested in a country model (and) was compensated for that risk when rates in the world were close to zero ”, but it happened that“ the model that many they thought it would be virtuous, it collapsed “and” risk materialized, “said Guzmán, remarking:” We do not ask bondholders to lose, but to earn less, and we offer an average rate of return aligned with that of other countries. “

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for Argentina to default or not: on April 22, Argentina did not pay an interest maturity for US $ 503 million of global bonds and made use of a 30-day grace period. That is if there is no agreement in the swap, on the 22nd of these or those more than US $ 500 million are paid or the country defaults. Guzmán avoided answering whether or not they are going to pay this maturity.

In the interview, the minister also recalled that, along with the restructuring of the debt issued in foreign currency and under foreign legislation in the hands of private individuals – that is what the current swap is about – the country has ahead of it “modify the program with the IMF“And confirmed that “Already informed by letter and seeking to renegotiate” also with the Paris Club, with which there is an expiration this week that begins.

