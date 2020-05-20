Argentina would present in the coming weeks a new offer to reach an agreement with creditors under foreign law and avoid default. If it is true that the political order to Minister Martín Guzmán is to negotiate in order not to reach the default and lawsuits against the country of creditors, Argentina must improve the offer to bondholders and comply with the rules that govern Wall Street to direct the solutions.

After the rejection in the first round that had to be lifted, now in practice and in legal terms it is essential that a new menu of bonds be presented for the debt swap with the new conditions supposedly much improved, both before the local authorities of the National Securities Commission like its counterpart in the United States, the demanding Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The process must restart. Argentina has to present the proposal again, establish a date of at least 10 days in which each bank communicates to its client, holder of Argentine securities, to vote whether to accept or reject the exchange, and with the results of the vote, They bring together the majorities necessary in each case, each bond issued, to achieve the sought-after agreement.

As it can be seen, it is physically impossible to complete all these procedures before next Friday 22, when theoretically Argentina falls into default with all the letters, if it does not pay the expired coupons of interest of three global bonds for about US $ 503 million.

The solution, just as it applies today for the situation in the province of Buenos Aires, is that even being in legal default, no creditor appears in court as long as there is a good faith negotiation to agree.

The Wall Street rules validated in the court decisions that Guzmán would now accept so as not to fail again, mean that a negotiation is in good faith when both parties present solutions aimed at seeking an agreement.

Argentina’s original unilateral and non-negotiated offer, which everyone knew would be rejected as it actually happened, is not considered a bona fide offer. Nor had the initial approaches of the creditors’ clubs, claiming the impossible. As if you wanted to sell your house and claim triple what it is worth.

This novelty, which there is now really a negotiation in the sense that both parties want to agree on, is what would allow the paradox of falling into default on Friday, but achieving a period “in good faith” to negotiate and avoid trials.

International experience indicates that these types of negotiations generally take between two and four weeks. And the key is also that under Wall Street rules, a solution is first discussed and agreed with the majority of the bondholders, and it is only with the agreement in hand that the proposal is presented.

This was the case in all debt restructurings in the country since the return of democracy: from the GRA and Promissory Notes by Mario Brodersohn in 1987, to the last by Alfonso Prat Gay with the holdouts who had already won the lawsuits with the decisions of Thomas Griesa.

Yesterday Minister Guzmán was categorical. He said that the date of May 22 is already anecdotal, because the country is in the middle of a negotiation. It will be seen in the next few hours how far the government is willing to improve the offer. Creditors ask for what is known: collect accrued interest, capitalize interest during the grace period, and raise the average interest rate by two points on future payments from 2021 or 2023. The game is always the same. The more the debtor offers, the more votes he gets from the creditors in favor of the swap, in order to gather the necessary majorities to compel everyone to enter into the agreement, even those who resist.

The additional complication that the bonds issued in the Kirchner era demand to collect 85% of the votes to avoid lawsuits of those who do not accept, has already transcended, while the global bonds issued in the Macri era require between 66% and 75%. Also that the creditors who have “K” bonds have already suffered the original down payment and are harder in the negotiation.

The end could result in an agreement with all creditors that clears the problem if Argentina raises its offer enough to convince the majority; or if there will be partial agreements and specific conflicts with those who decide to litigate. The latter does not seem the most recommended due to the legal clauses that could, as already happened, block payments to Argentina from the new bonds that they accept and ruin part of the solution.

