Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham, back together. ‘Wake up the fury’ trailer

MGM presents the official trailer of what in Spain we will know as’Awaken the fury‘, an action thriller that reunites director Guy Ritchie with actor Jason Statham for the fourth time after’ Lock & Stock ‘,’ Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds’ and ‘Revlver’.

The film, which opens in theaters in the United States on May 7, revolves around H, a cold and mysterious guy who works at a trucking company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars in cash through Los Angeles every year. week.

Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Niamh Algar, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Lyne Rene and Scott Eastwood accompany Statham in this film written by Ritchie himself with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies – also writers of ‘The Gentlemen: The Gentlemen of the mafia’- that will arrive in Spain on June 11 by the hand of TriPictures and DeAPlaneta.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos from the web.

