Guty Carrera and his girlfriend Brenda Zambrano They offered an interview in which they told details about their romance from Mexico.

The young model assured that when she visited Peru, Edith Tapia was very affectionate with her. Following the words of his girlfriend, the former member of Esto es guerra was surprised to reveal that Zambrano is the only couple to whom he has opened the doors of his home.

Guty Carrera and Brenda Zambrano

“Brenda has been the only one that I have brought to my house and has slept in my bed, because my ex-partners with the fair ones came to the door,” she told the Trome newspaper.

Guty Carrera and Brenda Zambrano were also encouraged to confess that they are jealous, but depending on the context in which they find themselves.

“Yes I am, but it depends on the situation because what is mine is mine, but I also like to be seen and say how handsome he is,” said the Mexican. “I also am and how not to be with a woman like Brenda, because when we go out to the street everyone looks at her. They can look, yes, but not touch, “said the former boy reaity.

Also, they said that they do not share the keys of their social networks because there is a lot of trust between them as a couple.

Finally, Brenda Zambrano and Guty Carrera They made it clear that at the moment they do not think about becoming parents, as they are focused on their careers as television figures.

“Let’s go step by step. We have projects and later it will be seen, ”said the model. “That’s right, everything in the traditional way. For now we are enjoying the relationship, our work and excited about Warriors 2020“Added the Peruvian.

As recalled, Guty Carrera was in the eye of the storm for his controversial relationships with Melissa Loza and Alejandra Baigorria.

