Gutiérrez Müller emphasized that until there is a coronavirus vaccine “we must continue to take care of ourselves”

The writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller asked the Mexicans to maintain the measures against the COVID-19, facing the ‘new normal’ that begins on June 1.

On social networks, the also wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that until there is a vaccine against the coronavirus “we must continue taking care of ourselves”.

He said that the measures of hygiene and the healthy distance, in addition to carrying a healthy diet and do exercise.

Are you ready for #newnormality? Until there is a vaccine against # Covid19, we must all continue to take care of ourselves: continue with hygiene measures, social distancing, eat well and healthy (not junk), exercise and become active. – Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) May 31, 2020

Previously, the last day of the National Day of Healthy DistanceGutiérrez Müller assured that the beginning of the lack of confidence “does not imply speeding up and neglecting hygiene and protection measures.”

He also wanted exercise to become a habit in all Mexicans.

Today, last day of the #JornadaNacionalDeSanaDistancia. This does not imply speeding up and neglecting hygiene and protection measures; It is important to continue with this care, eat nutritious food and exercise (which, hopefully, will become a habit in all Mexicans). – Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (@BeatrizGMuller) May 30, 2020

According to risk map of the Government of Mexico on the situation of COVID-19 in the country, all states except Zacatecas are at maximum risk from the pandemic.

The epidemic is still several weeks away, it still has to complete several transmission cycles in many parts of the country, “said the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell at a press conference.

He claimed that the new normal it will imply behaviors and attitudes regarding prevention and hygiene that must be elements that we will never have to remove in many years, because that will allow us to live with the new virus throughout the world, since it is known that the COVID-19 will live on the planet for many months.

That is why it is New, because we have to change these attitudes, but it is also Normal because public activities cannot be stopped, ”he affirmed.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital