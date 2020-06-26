José María Gutiérrez He is no longer coach of Almería. The Madrid coach has paid the loss against Alcorcón, which left the Andalusians six points from direct promotion, and Turki Al-Sheikh made the decision to terminate the contract that linked Guti with the entity. The former footballer and coach of Real Madrid was dismissed on Thursday night, according to Marca, and his departure before the end of the season will become official in the next few hours.

Almería was not in a very negative situation on the return of the break, in which it accumulated two victories and two defeats, both at home against Las Palmas and Alcorcón himself. However, as a visitor, Guti had led his team to two consecutive victories, one of them against a direct rival for promotion, such as Zaragoza.

Guti arrived in Almería in November after another dismissal, that of the Portuguese Pedro Emmanuel, who surprised due to the good situation of the team. When he arrived on the bench, the coach was Oscar Fernández, recently signed and who was fired, once again in this soap opera, surprisingly. It is unknown at the moment who will replace Guti, but everything indicates that he will be an interim coach.