After nine years together and, more in love than ever, Romina Belluscio and José María Gutiérrez, ‘Guti’They just announced that they are expecting a child. It will be the second child in common of the couple – fourth for the former footballer, who has two with Arantxa de Benito – and will make Enzo, seven, an older brother.

Guti and Romina have shared posts on their respective social networks to announce, happy and excited, not only that Argentina is pregnant, but that you know it will be another child. A little one who comes to complete the happiness of the always passionate couple.

We don’t know how much the television collaborator is pregnant, but his tummy is already more than evident and before the end of the year they could welcome their second child together. Her first-born son, Enzo, seven, is the engine of their lives and, apparently, he has taken the news of becoming an older brother wonderfully.

Guti has just been removed as coach of Almería, where the couple had been residing for almost a year. Now, his new destination is unknown, but everything indicates that the former footballer and the model will spend a season at their home in Madrid.

Guti’s older sons, Zayra and Aitor, 19 and 18 years old respectively, have yet to speak publicly about the newest member in the family. After several problems between the soccer player and his daughter – commented by the young woman’s mother, Arantxa de Benito – it seems that the waters had returned to their channel and the relationship was once again good. So very active in social networks, surely they will surprise us soon with a publication about their future brother.