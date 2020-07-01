There are no good times professionally for José Martía Gutiérrez ‘Guti’, dismissed a few days ago as coach of Almería with the team in third position and in playoff positions for promotion to the First Division. However, personally they are happy days for the former Real Madrid player and his family. And is that Romina Belluscio, his wife, has announced through Instagram that they will be parents again.

The Argentine model and presenter made the news public with a video and several emotional photos of the couple with their son Enzo in Almería, where they are still based despite Guti’s dismissal as coach. «Family, we have something to tell you… We are super, super excited to announce that we are expecting a ‘baby’. Enzo is going to be a big brother, We are very excited to expand this fabulous family. I love you Guti, you are the best daddy! ».

In the video, the couple blows up a large balloon from which smaller ones emerge and fly into the sky. After, Guti and Romina Belluscio kiss and hug each other with their son Enzo, also very excited after hearing the news that he was going to have a new little brother. Both have been congratulated by public figures from all walks of life and have appreciated that affection.

Great news that comes at a difficult time for Guti in regards to his career as a coach. His first adventure in professional football at the controls of Almería has not ended as he would have dreamed, and now he must find new challenges to continue his career as a coach.