The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres,once again called on the international community to formulate an “unprecedented” responsefrom an armistice around the world to face the coronavirus pandemic, which has already left almost four million cases and275,000 deaths worldwide.

“This virus is unprecedented in our time and requires an unprecedented response“He has stated in an interview with the official Russian news agency Sputnik, in which he has reiterated his organization’s commitment” to thefight to save lives, avoid hunger, alleviate sufferingand design a plan for recovery. “

“What is needed more than anything in thefight against the pandemic is unity, unity between governments and peoples“Guterres stressed, still awaiting the planned summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Guterres has stated that it is “absolutely essential that countries uniteand that the great powers be able to overcome their difficulties, so that the Security Council is more active and more effective in the peace and security issues related to Covid-19 “.” It is very difficult to overcome these difficulties, but we need unity and strength of the international community, “he stressed.

Global armistice

Guterres has thus reiterated his March proposal for a “global ceasefire, so that we can focus on our common enemy, which is the pandemic.” “I keep calling all countries to join the armistice“said the secretary general.

Guterres, in this sense, pointed out thathis appeal was endorsed by “more than a hundred governments, as well as regional organizations, religious leaders and others, “but the level of mistrust between the parties to the conflict, he admitted,” remains high, and therefore it will be difficult to start implementing it. “

Post-coronavirus world

The UN Secretary General took the opportunity to recommend to the international community that they start planning what our world will be like after the coronavirus pandemic. “At the momentthe key task we all need to focus on is defeating this pandemicthat it is causing numerous sufferings throughout the world, but we must also begin to think and plan a world after the disease, “he said.

Guterres is confident that “recovery helpssteer the world towards a safer path, healthier, more sustainable and more inclusive. “” It will be crucial to address the weaknesses, address the inequalities and gaps in social protection that have been so painfully exposed, and put women at the forefront and prioritize gender equality, if we want to promote resilience in the face of future shocks, “she pointed out.

