The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called to “find the balance” between combating the coronavirus pandemic and the care of the economy, to support the World Health Organization (WHO) and developed countries, to help Latin America “lessen” the economic impact of quarantines.

“We are, I believe, in the most dramatic crisis since World War II and there will inevitably be changes, but it is not yet clear in what sense we are going to change,” the official said in an interview published today by the . news agency.

He argued that in order to face the emergency, “you have to fight nationalism, populism, xenophobia, racism” and everything that “divides” humanity, because you can only succeed “with unity and with a perspective of greater global governance , of a more shared sovereignty, and stronger multilateral institutions ”.

“Right now we have to support WHO, ensure that it has the necessary funds for all the action it has in developing countries, to allow us to be able to defeat this pandemic as quickly as possible,” he said.

The former Prime Minister of Portugal acknowledged that this is “a very dramatic situation, because on the one hand there is the coronavirus and the impact on deaths and suffering of the people, and on the other hand there is the impact of the economic crisis and for many it is also a threat to their lives. “

In this context, “it is necessary to find balance, but balance cannot be based on giving free course to the pandemic, balance must guarantee a strong will to fight the pandemic,” he added.

Guterres said that “great solidarity from the international community, especially from the North, from developed countries, is necessary to allow Latin America to have the resources to combat the pandemic and lessen the economic and social impacts.”

He estimated in an amount equivalent to “two digits of the economy, at least 10%” what each country will need to reactivate, and warned that in the case of Latin America and the Caribbean, in addition to the impact of quarantines, “there is a situation of very dramatic debt ”, which is why several countries“ do not have access to financial markets in the current situation and need debt relief ”.

“I think that a very strong dialogue with private institutions is very important, because this has no solution without their cooperation, and many countries have doubts about taking measures to reduce debt or suspend payments if they think that this will not benefit countries but only to private creditors, “he added.