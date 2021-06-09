Guterres, blessed by the great powers to continue leading the UN for five more years

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has received the blessing of the powers of the Security Council to continue for another five years at the head of the organization. The Council, meeting behind closed doors, agreed by acclamation to recommend the reelection of Guterres, which must now be ratified by the General Assembly in a plenary session scheduled for June 18.

In a statement, the 72-year-old diplomat thanked the Council for its trust and considered it a “great honor”, ​​assuring that it has been a “privilege” to lead the organization for the last four and a half years.

Guterres assumed the General Secretariat in January 2017, after winning over a wide range of candidates, including well-known personalities on the international scene such as the current managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, or the then general director of Unesco, Irina Bokova.

Facing reelection, the Portuguese has had a much clearer path, since at no time has he had any formal opposition. Although several people ran and campaigned in recent months, none were formally proposed by a member state, so their names were not taken into account.

Guterres’ continuity is far from a surprise, since for decades all the heads of the United Nations have served two terms, with the exception of Egyptian Butros Gali, whose re-election was vetoed in 1996 by the United States.

In the current case, almost from the outset diplomatic sources have pointed out that the powers welcomed the continuity of a secretary general whose management is highly valued by governments, especially in u …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.