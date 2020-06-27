The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. . / Zipi / File

(Zipi /)

Madrid, Jun 27 . .- The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, believes that, although the World Health Organization (WHO) could make mistakes at the beginning of the pandemic, it did not try to help China « to hide reality « and tried to have a good relationship with the Asian country to make sure it cooperated.

In an interview published this Saturday by the Spanish newspaper El País, Guterres also highlights that « the relationship between the US, China and Russia is more dysfunctional than ever » and gives the EU a vital role in avoiding a world order dominated by Washington and Beijing .

« We need global leadership because, if not, we cannot respond effectively, » he argues, « to challenges like those of a pandemic. But unfortunately, where there is power, there is no leadership, and where there is leadership, there is lack of power. »

The UN secretary-general is convinced that at some point the origin of the pandemic will have to be investigated, how it could spread so quickly and how the WHO, countries and other entities responded.

« But what I can say is that I know the people at the WHO and they are not controlled by any country. They always act in good faith and to get the best possible cooperation from the member states, » he explains.

He admits that « there may have been mistakes, » but he does not believe that the WHO has tried to help China « hide » the reality.

« I think the organization wanted to have a good relationship with China at the start of the pandemic. They wanted to make sure China cooperated, » he stresses.