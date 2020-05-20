“Despite the enormous scientific and technological advances of the last decades, amicroscopic virus has brought us to our knees“, admitted the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, during his participation in the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva.

Before heads of state, government and ministers, representatives of the 194 countries of the WHO, he made a speech very in line with that made hours earlier by the director-general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated at the inauguration of the assembly that “despite all the economic, military and technological power of the nations, this little microbe has humiliated us.”

Guterres has admitted thatthe COVID-19 pandemic has shown “global fragility”, as the data shows: more than 4 and a half million cases of COVID-19 have already been reported to the WHO, and more than 300,000 people have died.

Also, he has lamented, “we still don’t know how to eradicate, treat or vaccinate against COVID-19. We have no idea when we can do these things. “But the fragility exposed by the virus is not limited only to health systems, as he recalled” affects all areas of the world and institutions. “

In his opinion,“It is time to end arrogance”. “Deep feelings of helplessness” should lead to “greater humility”, since, he recalled, “deadly global threats require new unity and solidarity.”

And hope thatthe development of the new vaccine is “a starting point”. Thus, ACT Accelerator has highlighted that it is a historic global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new diagnostics, therapies and vaccines COVID-19.

“It is essential that they are universally available and affordable to everyone, everywhere. They are a quintessential global public good,” he warned.

New and better reality

“The pandemic is a tragedy,” said Guterres, who urgeslook to the future as a new opportunity to build a better world, with “more equitable, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are stronger and more resilient”, and putting human rights at the center of systems.

“It is also an opportunity totackling the climate crisis and inequality of all kinds, including gaps in our social protection systems. It is an opportunity to rebuild differently and better. Instead of going back to systems that were unsustainable, we must leap into a future of clean energy, inclusion and equality and stronger social safety nets, including universal health coverage, “he explained.

In any case, “Unless we control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover“and, therefore, the United Nations has called for a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive health response, guided by the WHO, with an emphasis on solidarity towards developing countries.” We must unite our efforts to help countries in increased risk and strengthen and expand their health systems. This must be complemented by our humanitarian response, “he warned.

Guterres has urged the G20 to consider the urgent launch of a stimulus packagecoordinated and comprehensive on a large scale that equals a double-digit percentage of world GDP. It has also called for increased support through the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, and other international financial institutions.

