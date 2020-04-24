The sertanejo Gusttavo Lima and his wife, model Andressa Suita, cheered the fans on account of her comment in a photo of the artist wearing prescription glasses, which he posted on Thursday (23) on Instagram. ‘It takes the ghost away,’ wrote Gabriel and Samuel’s mother, in a good-natured tone

Gusttavo Lima appeared differently on social media this Thursday (23). The sertanejo, whose lives on YouTube were canceled due to his desire after controversy, shared a selfie with glasses. “Who is in agony and can’t take this quarantine anymore !?”, he captioned. He even won praise from his wife, Andressa Suita. “You with prescription glasses … you take the sheet from the ghost,” said the model. See below!

Couple fans cheer up about comment

The reaction of Gabriel’s mother and Samuel, who inherited their passion for music from their father, yielded amusing opinions from followers. “You two are very cute,” wrote one. “It represents me praising the boy”, amused another. “I agree with you,” added a third.

Sertanejo will launch new project in quarantine

In Stories, Gusttavo told more details of his career plans during the period of social isolation. “I was in the studio yesterday producing. I’m going to release some songs for you: there is country music, in Spanish. I’m going to release one song a week. (The project) will be called ‘Ambassador in Quarantine’. There are also songs from my past, hits from my career, “said the artist, praised by the woman when playing footvolley with friends at the family home. The interpreter of “Cem Mil still revealed that he is back in music school.” It has helped me a lot, this is the right time for us to be more in-depth, studying more “, he detailed.

Gusttavo is determined to maintain a healthy diet: ‘There has to be a balance’

Still in the video, the miner explained that he did not give up a regulated diet and exercise. “I’m focused on the diet and the gym that I have here at home. There has to be health care, there has to be a balance. You can’t live life just drinking cachaça, but you have to take care of the carcass, because we won’t be alone the dust of the rabiola “, joked Gusttavo, who does not hide the desire to increase the family with the woman. He also showed his dish: “200g of rice, 200g of meat, 150g of vegetables”.

‘Fake news’ says singer about alleged broadcast

Through Twitter, Gusttavo denied that he would have scheduled a new show through video broadcast on the day of the “BBB20” final to rival the global program. “People are saying that I was going to do live this next 27th: this is fake news! My moral values ​​are higher than that”, he guaranteed.

(By Marilise Gomes)

