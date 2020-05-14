Gusttavo Lima undergoes emergency landing with Leonardo: ‘It was a woman’s plague’

Accompanied by Leonardo, Gusttavo Lima was going fishing. A flight problem, however, caused the plane to need an emergency landing, recorded on video by the ‘Ambassador’. Once on solid ground, he faced the situation with good humor and remembered a comment from his wife, Andressa Suita. Watch the video below!

Gusttavo Lima went through a hardship during a flight this Wednesday (13th). The sertanejo was on his way to go fishing with Leonardo and more friends, but the bad weather hindered the trip and made the plane need to make an emergency landing. The “Ambassador”, whose next live will take place on the 22nd, already on solid ground, commented on the situation in a video on Instagram Stories and mentioned the scolding given by his wife, Andressa Suita, when she heard about the program among friends. Find out more below!

Gusttavo Lima showed storm through the airplane window

When he was inside the plane, the countryman filmed the storm. “How does it land? For the love of God, what a situation!” Exclaimed the owner of the hit “Cem Mil”. He even filmed the nervous singer Leonardo. “This is a woman’s plague, Leo,” said the father of Gabriel and Samuel, heirs honored by Gusttavo with an unusual look recently. After the forced landing, Gusttavo Lima’s husband added: “A woman’s saint really has power! I never saw it. We were going to land and caught a turbulence the size of the world”.

Singer joke with friend: ‘He took two baths’

According to Gusttavo Lima, the fishing plans were canceled and they would return home. “We are waiting to see if it opens there, if the weather improves to return,” he said. When he saw Leonardo leaving the bathroom, he also didn’t miss the chance to play with his friend. “Leonardo has already taken two showers, shit all over his clothes,” he said in an amused tone. See the full video below!

Andressa and Gusttavo have independent financial lives

In a recent interview with columnist Leo Dias, Andressa Suita opened the game about life for two with Gusttavo Lima. The model revealed, for example, that the

Marriage to the singer is under total property separation regime. “I felt so good about it at the time, to show that I wasn’t getting married out of interest, that it was out of love. And I always had my job, I could manage. It wasn’t him who proposed it to me, it was my choice, same “, he indicated. The financial life of the two is also independent: each has their own bank account, without sharing a joint. “I have my job, and Gusttavo has his job”, justified the Goiana. She further explained that she learned to deal with jealousy. “I was already very jealous at the beginning of our relationship. (…) I never touched his cell phone, and he never touched mine either,” exemplified the influencer,

star of clicks with powerful productions on the web.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

