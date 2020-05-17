Gusttavo Lima had fun teaching his sons Gabriel, 2, and Samuel, 1, to flirt. “Blink for the kittens, blink”, said the singer when showing the boys, in fact, blinking his eyes. But who seems not to have liked the game at all was the mother of the two, Andressa Suita, who commented: “How is it? Blink for whom?”. The model’s jealous reaction amused the singer’s followers, who already asked the woman for a daughter. “Andressa, run to the psychologist,” said a follower. “Get used to it,” said one more. “Mother being a mother”, another Internet user had fun. In the last week, after catching the three riding an electric motorcycle inside the house, the influencer also scolded her husband: “You don’t have a trial, right?”.

Gusttavo Lima tries to leave hidden and is caught by the woman

In social isolation because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Gusttavo Lima was spotted by Andressa Suita sneaking out of the mansion where the couple lives. “He thinks he’s cheating on me. He’s coming out the back door so he doesn’t see where he’s going. Where’s he going, Dad?” Asked the blonde. Upon hearing from her husband that he was going fishing with the singer Leonardo, Andressa tried to negotiate his trip together, but was soon convinced to stay at home. On the way home, however, the Ambassador suffered a hard time after the jet in which they were required to make an emergency landing because of bad weather. “This is a woman’s plague,” he said. And she added: “A woman’s saint really has power! I never saw it. We were going to land and caught a turbulence the size of the world”.

Couple has independent bank accounts

Recently Andressa Suita said that she married Gusttavo Lima with total separation of assets. And he justified: “To show that I was not getting married out of interest, that it was out of love. And I always had my job, I could manage. It wasn’t him who proposed it to me, it was my choice, really”.

Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita’s house has 15 thousand m²

Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita live on a farm to, according to the artist, watch their children grow up in contact with nature and animals. The development, with 15 thousand m², has 3 thousand m² of built area and has rooms, balconies, office, suites with dressing room, intimate kitchen, sunken living room, gourmet balcony and home kids, in addition to a 10-car garage, gym , sauna, changing rooms, support house with industrial kitchen, dependency for employees, room for mounting looks, salon and photo studio. In the leisure area, a 200 m² swimming pool, SPA, beach, a wet bar and a fire pit (buried fire).

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’