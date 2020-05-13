Gusttavo Lima takes a chance on the drums and shows an injured hand: ‘It’s not easy’. Video

Gusttavo Lima recorded new music in the studio and shared his drumming skills with fans on Instagram Stories. However, the instrument ended up leaving his hand injured, which he showed on video. ‘Guys, look, drummer life is not easy. I went to record a drum set here in a song, it was even blood on my finger, look, ‘he said, taking the sport.

Gusttavo Lima does not stop during the quarantine! With a new live scheduled for May 22, the singer went to the studio to record a new song. “Saudade Sua” will be released this week on digital platforms and, when visiting the recording site, Andressa Suita’s husband took a chance on the drums. The joke, however, ended up bringing bruises and calluses. “Guys, look, drummer’s life is not easy. I went to record a drum here in a song, it was even blood on my finger”, filmed the owl father of Samuel and Gabriel, heirs recently honored by him with a relaxed look.

Singer makes assumption about Carnival: ‘I’m without a hand’

He also commented on the routine of musicians who deal with the instrument daily. “Look at this one … It’s not easy, my friend. If I play a Carnival, my hand will fall … I’m without a hand! Man, look at this,” he said. Check out the video below for the “Ambassador” performance on the drums and also the marks on his hand.

Gusttavo values ​​balanced eating: ‘Focused on diet and the gym’

In a recent conversation with fans on the networks, Andressa’s husband explained that he has been enjoying the free hours of

isolation period to intensify training. “I’m focused on the diet and the gym that I have here at home,” he said of the mansion, already the target of memes because of the grandeur. Good-natured, he completed. “You have to take care of your health, there has to be a balance. You can’t live your life just drinking cachaça, but you have to take care of the carcass, because we don’t just have the rabiola powder”, said the miner,

praised by the woman when appearing with glasses on the web. He also detailed his diet, showing a meal: “200g of rice, 200g of meat, 150g of vegetables”.

Sertanejo prepares special project and returns to study

With more than 31 million followers, Gusttavo decided to take advantage of the isolation period for a new project. “I was in the studio yesterday, producing. I’m going to release some songs for you: there are sertaneja, in Spanish. I’m going to release one song a week. (The project) will be called ‘Ambassador in Quarantine’. There are also songs from my past, hits from my career, “said the singer. Another novelty shared by him was the fact that he returned to college: the artist

resumed online classes in the Music course. “It has helped me a lot, this is the right time for us to be more in-depth, studying more”, he celebrated.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

